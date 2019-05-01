SIOUX CITY -- A Fort Dodge, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a high-speed car case in which several vehicles were struck.
Dayton Provost, 25, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of eluding and third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Provost was arrested at the conclusion of an April 19 chase that began in the Moville, Iowa, area and ended several miles later in Sergeant Bluff. Officers responding to reports of a Ford Escape driving recklessly in the Moville area initiated the pursuit as the driver fled Moville west on U.S. Highway 20.
The chase continued into Sioux City on Gordon Drive and through the Morningside area. Several vehicles were struck during the pursuit, which ended at First Street and Business Highway 75 in Sergeant Bluff when an officer collided with the vehicle. Provost fled on foot and was arrested shortly after the chase ended.