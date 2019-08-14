{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man has pleaded not guilty to striking a Sioux City police officer's vehicle while trying to avoid arrest.

Douglas St. Cyr, 29, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to assault on a peace officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser and failure to appear.

St. Cyr was arrested July 31 after striking an undercover officer's car when authorities had boxed in his vehicle in an attempt to apprehend him for an outstanding arrest warrant. The officer fired a shot into the vehicle that St. Cyr was driving, striking a seat. St. Cyr fled on foot and was apprehended.

The officer was treated and released for his injuries.

The three passengers in St. Cyr's vehicle were not injured.

One of them, Adrian Lund, 27, of Sioux City, was charged with interference with official acts. He has pleaded guilty and was fined $250.

A woman who fled the vehicle was questioned by officers and released. A fourth person who ran from the vehicle was not apprehended.

St. Cyr was wanted for failing to appear for a pre-sentence investigation in connection with a scheduled plea hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license barred. He also was wanted on two counts of contempt of court.

