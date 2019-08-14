Douglas St. Cyr, 29, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to assault on a peace officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser and failure to appear.
St. Cyr was arrested July 31 after striking an undercover officer's car when authorities had boxed in his vehicle in an attempt to apprehend him for an outstanding arrest warrant. The
officer fired a shot into the vehicle that St. Cyr was driving, striking a seat. St. Cyr fled on foot and was apprehended.
An image of a fire wagon taken March 3, 1934.
This undated photo shows a fire pump being pulled by team of horses.
Sioux City firemen relax between calls at Fire Station No. 4, 14th and Nebraska streets.
The living quarters of Sioux City Fire Station No. 4, 14th and Nebraska streets, surround the fire pole.
Sioux City Fire Station No. 1 firemen practice their ladder skills. The building is still standing at 408 Water St.
Leeds residents stand outside the Leeds Volunteer Fire Company. The fire house was built in 1892 and quickly became a social gathering area for the community.
The Sioux City Fire Department horse team of Corbett and Sullivan is shown racing at Evans Driving Park in 1894. Corbett died in 1914.
Horses pull riders outside the Sioux City Fire Station No. 5. at 14th and Nebraska streets in 1892. A new method for alerting people to fire wagons was needed in 1889, according to a Journal article from the time.
This 1918 Mack fire truck was donated to the Sioux City Public Museum after Irving F. Jensen purchased it from a fire department in New York.
A portrait in front of a fire truck.
Sioux City firemen are pictured.
Fire House No. 1 is shown.
Fire House No. 3, 1891-1929.
Fire horses Paddy and Prince.
Fire equipment is paraded down a Sioux City street.
Fire House No. 5, located near the Sioux City stockyards, is shown in this Jan. 4, 1953, photo.
Fire horses Paddy and Prince won the 1908 world championship with a time of 1:15.
Fireman Vern Peterson, left, and Fire Lt. Jim Reese practice stretcher handling beside the fire department's newly leased ambulance in this undated photo.
The officer was treated and released for his injuries.
The three passengers in St. Cyr's vehicle were not injured.
One of them, Adrian Lund, 27, of Sioux City, was charged with interference with official acts. He has pleaded guilty and was fined $250.
A woman who fled the vehicle was questioned by officers and released. A fourth person who ran from the vehicle was not apprehended.
St. Cyr was wanted for failing to appear for a pre-sentence investigation in connection with a scheduled plea hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license barred. He also was wanted on two counts of contempt of court.
Date booked: 8/9/2019. Charges: criminal mischief, vehicle burglary, possession of burglary tools. Bond amount: $6,000.
Date booked: 8/9/2019. Charges: parole violation, drug tax stamp, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $15,100.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, criminal trespass, interference with official acts, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threats. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charges: OWI, no drivers license, hold for ICE. Bond amount: $4,000.
Date booked: 8/11/2019. Charge: theft 1st. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/11/2019. Charges: burglary 3rd (building), aggravated domestic assault, no contact order, convict mittimus. Bond amount: $7,600.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, carrying concealed/dangerous weapon, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/10/2019. Charge: domestic assault. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/7/2019. Charges: aggravated assault, serious domestic assault, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/14/2019. Charges: probation violation, possession of prescriptions, theft 5th. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/7/2019. Charge: OWI 3rd. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/11/2019. Charge: distribution of drugs to underage. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charge: hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: operating without owner's consent. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/9/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, no drivers license, carrying weapon, aggravated eluding, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, interference with official acts, terroristic threats. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charge: robbery 2nd. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $3,500.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: carrying concealed/dangerous weapon, contempt of court, harassment. Bond amount: $3,900.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charges: contempt of court, probation violation, possession of prescriptions, theft 5th. Bond amount: $4,300.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charges: probation violation, felon in possession of a firearm, driving while barred, simple domestic assault. Bond amount: $28,300.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charges: conspiracy, interference with official acts, criminal trespass, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threats. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/12/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 8/8/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 8/10/2019. Charge: serious police assault. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 8/10/2019. Charge: child endangerment, theft 3rd. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 8/13/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with revoked license. Bond amount: $2,300.
