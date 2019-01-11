LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to robbing a Le Mars bank.
Phillip White, 32, entered his written plea Friday in Plymouth County District Court to charges of second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit theft. A trial date has not been set.
White is charged in the Dec. 12 robbery of Iowa State Bank, 301 Plymouth St. NW.
Witnesses reported a man entered the bank and mentioned a weapon, but no weapon was displayed during the robbery. The man was reported leaving the bank and getting into a U-Haul van.
Karen Merrick has been charged with driving the van and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit out of Le Mars and onto county roads before officers were able to flatten the van's tires and bring it to a stop.
Merrick, 35, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit felony theft, accessory after the fact and eluding or attempting to elude law enforcement.
Police said that all the money stolen from the bank was recovered from the van. The amount taken was not disclosed.