PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A South Dakota man has pleaded not guilty to the armed robbery of a Casey's General Store in Sheldon, Iowa.
Thomas Tuttle, 34, of Watertown, South Dakota, entered his written plea Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to first-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance. The first four charges carry a habitual offender enhancement because of Tuttle's previous criminal convictions.
According to court documents, Tuttle entered the store on Nov. 2 armed with a Kel-Tec 9mm carbine, took a pack of cigarettes and left the store.
Sheldon police later spotted Tuttle in his vehicle and deployed an electroshock weapon to overpower him when he resisted arrest.
During a search of Tuttle's car, police found methamphetamine, packaging supplies and a scale. Police also found two pills believed to be oxycodone and two pills believed to be etodolac.
Police said that during their interview of Tuttle, he said he had driving around Sheldon after leaving Casey's with the intention of engaging law enforcement officers in armed conflict and had plans to rob a bank.