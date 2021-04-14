Man pleads not guilty to robbing Sioux City bank

SIOUX CITY – A Sioux City man accused of robbing a downtown Sioux City bank has pleaded not guilty.

Ronald Edwards, 35, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree robbery.

He was arrested March 31, shortly after Great Southern Bank, 329 Pierce St., was robbed.

According to court documents, Edwards entered the bank with his face covered by a bandana and demanded money from the tellers. One of the tellers handed him the money in her register.

Police caught Edwards and Jon Boggs a short distance away. Edwards was in possession of $1,242 in cash, which included "bait money" bills with prerecorded serial numbers that matched those taken from the bank, court documents said. Police said the men were unarmed.

The two had had a dispute about whether Edwards would actually rob a bank, court documents said, and Edwards admitted to the robbery and a March 3 attempted robbery of the same bank during an interview with police.

Boggs was detained after the March 31 robbery, but has not been charged.

