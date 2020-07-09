You are the owner of this article.
Man pleads not guilty to robbing Sioux City Walgreens stores
Man pleads not guilty to robbing Sioux City Walgreens stores

SIOUX CITY -- A South Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of robbing of two Sioux City Walgreens stores.

Chastyn Tyndall, 29, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree robbery. His trial was scheduled for Sept. 15.

Tyndall and Tarisha Grant are accused of robbing the Walgreens at 4650 Morningside Ave. on June 12 and the Walgreens at 1900 Hamilton Blvd. hours later on June 13.

They are accused of taking a phone charger, alcohol and a pair of socks from the Morningside store after Tyndall displayed a knife to a clerk.

Tyndall is accused of threatening a clerk with a knife at the Hamilton Boulevard store and demanding a bottle of Crown Royal whisky from behind the counter and taking cash from the register. Grant is accused of grabbing alcohol and gum before they ran from the store.

No one was injured in either incident.

Grant, 29, of Macy, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery. Her trial is scheduled for Sept. 15.

