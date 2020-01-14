Man pleads not guilty to setting fires in Storm Lake theater, Wal-Mart movie aisle

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man has pleaded not guilty to trying to set a fire at a movie theater and later setting a fire at Wal-Mart.

Alejandro Vargas-Lopez, 21, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts of first-degree arson and single counts of second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a peace officer.

According to court documents, Vargas-Lopez poured diesel fuel additive on a movie screen and seat at the Vista 3 Theater between movie showings on Nov. 30 and attempted to set them on fire, causing $5,500 in damage. No one was inside the theater at the time.

