SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to firing a rifle during a disturbance in which a juvenile was stuck by gunfire.
Chase Sweisberger, 21, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
According to court documents, Sweisberger fired a shot from a .22-caliber rifle during an April 13 disturbance in the 1400 block of Summit Street. A 15-year-old male was shot in the neck after several shots were fired.
Tristian Flores, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of retrieving the rifle from his garage and firing at least four shots. Flores has pleaded not guilty to reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.