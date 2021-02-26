Man pleads not guilty to Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to shooting another man in the leg during an altercation.
Alejandro Lapointe, 20, entered his plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His trial was scheduled for April 27.
Sioux City Police officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 found Tyrin Sheridan had been shot in the leg.
According to court documents, Lapointe had arrived at the house, saw Sheridan there, pointed a revolver at him and told him to leave.
Sheridan told police he left the house and then was approached by Lapointe outside. Lapointe fired a warning shot, then shot Sheridan in the right calf, court documents said.
