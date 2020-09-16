 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to Sioux City vehicle thefts
Man pleads not guilty to Sioux City vehicle thefts

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stealing at least five vehicles in Sioux City.

Jacob Monell, 33, a transient living in Sioux City, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree theft, three counts of operating a vehicle without owner's consent and single counts of second-degree theft, forgery, third-degree burglary and commission of a specified unlawful activity.

Jacob Monell mugshot

Monell

Monell was arrested Aug. 22, when he was found sleeping in a stolen car in the 400 block of Douglas Street.

He is also accused of:

-- Stealing a car from an apartment parking lot in the 3200 block of Sycamore Terrace on July 19, then using the title that was inside the car to sell it for $700 and signing the owner's name on the bill of sale.

-- Stealing a truck from the 2000 block of 31st Street on Aug. 10. The truck was later found with parts removed and contents missing.

-- Stealing a truck from the 400 block of West Third Street and another vehicle from the 3000 block of Euclid Avenue on Aug. 21. Both vehicles were later located, the second with parts missing.

-- Burglarizing a vehicle in a parking ramp in the 400 block of Jones Street on Aug. 22.

