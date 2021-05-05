Man pleads not guilty to South Sioux City drive-by shootings

DAKOTA CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to being the gunman in separate South Sioux City drive-by shootings.

Jose Hamman, 21, entered his pleas Tuesday in Dakota County District Court. He is charged in both cases with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, conspiracy, first-degree attempted assault and terroristic threats. He faces an additional conspiracy charge in one of the cases and a child abuse charge in the other.

According to court documents, Hamman was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled alongside a couple and their 6-year-old child at 219 Seventh Ave. on March 14 and fired one shot before his gun jammed. The couple drove home and were entering their house when the car pulled up, Hamman got out and fired three to five shots before getting back in the car and driving away.

Hamman also is accused of a March 9 incident in which, according to court documents, he shot from the passenger side of a Jeep while following another vehicle in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue.

No one was hurt in any of the shootings, which South Sioux City police have described as the result of an ongoing feud.

Miguel Ceron, 24, of South Sioux City, was identified as the driver of the Jeep and faces charges of aiding and abetting and two counts of conspiracy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.