SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to spending more than $22,000 belonging to a nursing home resident with dementia.
Ronald Taylor, 52, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of dependent adult abuse and first-degree theft.
Taylor is accused of spending $22,883 of the man's money from July 28, 2017, through this past June for home improvements and repairs, paying his MidAmerican Energy bills and writing several checks for cash. The expenditures "wiped out" the man's checking account, and he had no idea his money was gone, court documents said.
Taylor was serving as power of attorney for the man, who lived at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City and was unable to handle his finances.