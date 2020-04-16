Man pleads not guilty to stealing cars from Knoepfler

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stealing two cars from an auto dealer's lot.
Billy Sebade, 26, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree theft, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Sebade was arrested Saturday after police stopped him at Fourth and Pierce streets while he was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Knoepfler Chevrolet paper plates on it.
According to court documents, Sebade told police he had opened an unlocked garage door at Knoepfler's lot at 2801 Gordon Drive, removed four sets of vehicle keys and took the Impala and a 2013 Chevy Cruze, which was located in the 2800 block of Correctionville Road.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.