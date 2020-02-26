Man pleads not guilty to taking $20,000 watch from Sioux City store

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to grabbing a $20,000 watch from a Sioux City jewelry store and fleeing.
Anthony Perkins, 50, entered his written plea Wednesday to charges of first-degree theft, eluding, carrying a dangerous weapon and third-degree theft. A jury trial was set for April 14.
Perkins is accused of entering Gunderson's Jewelry, 4830 Sergeant Road, at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11, grabbing a Rolex watch valued at $20,700 and running out of the store.
Perkins fled the scene in a car and, after being spotted by police, led officers on a vehicle pursuit that ended in the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue. According to court documents, Perkins stopped the car in the middle of the street and fled on foot before he was apprehended. At the time of his arrest, Perkins had a sheath in his waistband containing a knife with a blade longer than 6 inches.
The stolen watch was recovered.
Perkins is also charged with stealing a computer from Sam's Club, 4201 S. York St., earlier that morning.