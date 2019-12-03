Man pleads not guilty to theft from Plymouth County job site

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stealing tools from a construction site in rural Le Mars.

Allen Mittrucker, 36, entered his written plea Thursday in Plymouth County District Court to single counts of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

According to court documents, a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy stopped Mittrucker's car on Oct. 20 and observed DeWalt tools matching the description of those stolen from a trailer at the construction site three days earlier. Mittrucker later admitted to committing the theft with Andrew Bock, court documents said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bock, 35, of Marcus, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County to stealing copper from several wind turbine sites near Marcus and selling it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.