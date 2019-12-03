You are the owner of this article.
Man pleads not guilty to theft from Plymouth County job site
Man pleads not guilty to theft from Plymouth County job site

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to stealing tools from a construction site in rural Le Mars.

Allen Mittrucker, 36, entered his written plea Thursday in Plymouth County District Court to single counts of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

According to court documents, a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy stopped Mittrucker's car on Oct. 20 and observed DeWalt tools matching the description of those stolen from a trailer at the construction site three days earlier. Mittrucker later admitted to committing the theft with Andrew Bock, court documents said.

Bock, 35, of Marcus, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty in Cherokee County to stealing copper from several wind turbine sites near Marcus and selling it.

