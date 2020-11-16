Man pleads not guilty to thefts from Sioux City jewelry stores

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to stealing $52,000 worth of rings and diamonds from two Sioux City jewelry stores.

Ryan Johnson entered his plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of first-degree theft.

According to court documents, Johnson entered Kay Jewelers at Southern Hills Mall on Feb. 1, 2019, asked to see two diamond rings valued at a total of $22,000, took them outside to look at them in natural light and then fled with the rings.

On March 28, 2019, court documents said, Johnson went to Helzberg Jewelers at the mall and asked to see two diamond rings valued at a total of $20,000 and a loose diamond valued at $10,000. When the items were removed from the display case, Johnson snatched them and fled the store. The theft was captured on surveillance video.

Johnson was sentenced in September 2019 in Omaha to 366 days in jail for stealing rings from an Omaha jewelry store.

