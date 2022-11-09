Man receives probation in Sac County burglary spree

SAC CITY, Iowa -- One of four people involved in a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes has been placed on probation.

Nick Bogue, 42, of Lake View, Iowa, on Monday received a deferred judgment and three years probation. He pleaded guilty in September to second-degree arson. As part of a plea agreement, a theft and drug possession charge were dismissed.

He also must pay $20,900 in restitution to the victims and pay a $1,370 civil penalty.

He and three others were charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property was stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1 through March 4. Bogue and John Bogue also were charged with setting a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings.

John Bogue, 34, of Lake View, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts each of third-degree burglary and second-degree arson. He is scheduled to enter a plea in December.

James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, and Kennedie Ford, 26, of Lake City, Iowa, are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

Both have entered pleas to burglary charges.