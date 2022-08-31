 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man robs U-Stop across from Lincoln Police headquarters, police say

An unidentified man entered a convenience store across from the Lincoln Police Department's headquarters early Tuesday morning and robbed the U-Stop of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to police. 

The man, wearing a medical mask, walked into the convenience store at 10th Street and Lincoln Mall just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said. 

The alleged robber indicated he had a gun, but never displayed a weapon, Vollmer said.

The man fled south on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash as a store employee called police. The suspect remains unknown and at large, Vollmer said.

