JEFFERSON, South Dakota -- South Dakota authorities are looking into the cause of death of a man, whose body was discovered in a Union County burned-out ditch.
Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said Thursday the body of Bernard Hall, 96, of Elk Point, was found south of County Road 1-B, which is near 480th Avenue.
Limoges said witnesses reported Hall had been burning a field and road ditch, where his body was discovered late Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff said no foul play is suspected, and the Union County Coroner will examine the body to determine the cause of death.