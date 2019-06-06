JEFFERSON, S.D. -- South Dakota authorities are looking into the cause of death of a man whose body was discovered in a burnt ditch near Jefferson in rural Union County.
Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said Thursday the body of Bernard Hall, 96, of Elk Point, was found south of County Road 1-B, near 480th Avenue.
Limoges said witnesses reported Hall had been burning a field and road ditch, where his body was discovered late Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff said no foul play is suspected. The Union County Coroner will examine the body to determine the cause of death.