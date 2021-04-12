Man says Sioux City officer violated his rights in high-speed chase

According to the lawsuit, Christiansen was leaving a North Sioux City casino at 1:47 a.m. on June 2, 2019, when a North Sioux City police officer attempted to stop him for a mechanical issue. Christiansen alleges the traffic stop was for the purpose of conducting a search of his vehicle for other criminal activity. Christiansen did not stop, and a chase ensued, crossing into Sioux City.

The lawsuit alleges that Sioux City officers did not follow department policies when joining the chase and initiating a pursuit in which Christiansen ran stop signs and drove in the opposite lane of traffic. Eral joined the pursuit, which reached speeds up to 90 mph, on Fifth Street before using the PIT maneuver on Christiansen's vehicle. The lawsuit alleges that Eral violated department policy by using the maneuver on a vehicle traveling faster than 40 mph.

After Eral bumped Christiansen's vehicle, it spun off the street, into a ditch and struck a light pole. The doors were wedged shut and a fire started in the engine. Officers removed the windshield to extract Christiansen, who suffered injuries to his chest, knee and hip, the lawsuit said.