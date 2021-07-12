Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a fatal shooting at a Morningside home says his attorney pressured him into pleading guilty to a murder charge and wants to withdraw his plea.
Anthony Bauer said in his motion to withdraw his plea that his attorney, Matthew Metzgar, failed to investigate any witnesses and told Bauer his defenses would not work at trial, telling him, "You are guilty. You might as well plead guilty," Bauer said in a handwritten motion that he filed pro se, or on his own behalf, on Friday.
Bauer also wants Metzgar replaced as his attorney.
Metzgar did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.
Bauer, 18, pleaded guilty in June in Woodbury County District Court to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and three charges of reckless use of a firearm. According to terms of a plea agreement, Bauer will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole. Bauer had been charged with first-degree murder. Had he been found guilty of that charge at trial, he would have been subject to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
District Judge Zachary Hindman on Monday scheduled a hearing on Bauer's request for appointment of a new attorney on July 30, the same day he is scheduled to be sentenced.
Hindman said he could not consider Bauer's motion to withdraw his plea because Bauer is currently represented by an attorney, and Iowa law prohibits the court from considering a pro se motion from a defendant who is represented by counsel. The law does permit him to hear the pro se motion for a new attorney.
During his plea hearing, Bauer admitted to Hindman that he aided and abetted in the Jan. 1 shooting at 2636 Walker St., where 18-year-old Mia Kritis was killed and three others were injured. He also admitted to firing shots at the house, where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's Eve party.
During that same hearing, Hindman asked Bauer a series of standard questions, including whether anyone had forced or coerced him to plead guilty. Bauer answered no, and in response to another of Hindman's questions, said he was willingly pleading guilty.
Bauer would be in breach of the plea agreement if he filed an appeal challenging his plea hearing or sentence or by filing a postconviction relief action. The state would have the right to revoke the agreement and try him for first-degree murder.
Bauer's recent filings are not appeals, and it's yet to be seen how they might affect the status of his plea agreement. Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings was not in his office Monday and was unavailable for comment.
Bauer was the first of two people to enter pleas in the case.
Christopher Morales, 20, of Sioux City, entered a similar plea agreement as Bauer. Morales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm and was sentenced on June 30 to 55 years in prison for firing the shots that killed Kritis and injured the other three partygoers. His brother, Carlos Morales, 18, also of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 24.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.