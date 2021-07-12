Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in Sioux City murder case

District Judge Zachary Hindman on Monday scheduled a hearing on Bauer's request for appointment of a new attorney on July 30, the same day he is scheduled to be sentenced.

Hindman said he could not consider Bauer's motion to withdraw his plea because Bauer is currently represented by an attorney, and Iowa law prohibits the court from considering a pro se motion from a defendant who is represented by counsel. The law does permit him to hear the pro se motion for a new attorney.

During his plea hearing, Bauer admitted to Hindman that he aided and abetted in the Jan. 1 shooting at 2636 Walker St., where 18-year-old Mia Kritis was killed and three others were injured. He also admitted to firing shots at the house, where 20-25 people were gathered for a New Year's Eve party.

During that same hearing, Hindman asked Bauer a series of standard questions, including whether anyone had forced or coerced him to plead guilty. Bauer answered no, and in response to another of Hindman's questions, said he was willingly pleading guilty.

Bauer would be in breach of the plea agreement if he filed an appeal challenging his plea hearing or sentence or by filing a postconviction relief action. The state would have the right to revoke the agreement and try him for first-degree murder.