SHELDON, Iowa -- A South Dakota man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison for carrying a gun while stealing from a Sheldon store.
The Friday sentencing of Thomas Tuttle, 34, of Watertown, South Dakota, to more than seven years in prison was announced in a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Tuttle carried a gun during a number of felony offenses, and in March pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Tuttle was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand to 90 months in prison.
The release said Tuttle on Nov. 2, 2018, walked into a convenience store in Sheldon, Iowa carrying a loaded gun, which contained 30 rounds of ammunition, and stole a pack of cigarettes, frightening customers and employees in the process.
Tuttle was arrested in a car by a law enforcement tactical team. The release said he admitted ingesting a large amount of illegal drugs, and commented that he had come to Iowa with “bad intentions” and had he not been sleeping when the tactical team approached him, “things would have gone differently” during his arrest.