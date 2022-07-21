 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced in Sioux City for COVID relief funds fraud

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Virginia man who conspired with a former Iowa resident to launder illegally obtained COVID relief funds must repay more than $1.2 million and spend more than three years in federal prison.

Benjamin Sakyi, 31, of Dumfries, Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 40 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1.093 million to Cross River Bank and $183,400 to the Small Business Administration. He pleaded guilty in February to money laundering conspiracy.

Sakyi fraudulently obtained more than $900,000 in Cares Act funds at three banks in the names of two Virginia corporations, then transferred the money elsewhere. He had received the money from Donald Trosin, a Minnesota man formerly from Armstrong, Iowa, who had submitted more than 20 fraudulent COVID financial assistance loan applications to the Small Business Administration. Trosin said he had 120 employees and more than $5 million in payroll, but did not operate any businesses.

People are also reading…

Trosin was sentenced in July 2021 to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering. He and Sakyi were ordered to pay the restitution jointly.

$1 for 13 weeks
Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi hopes Biden's Covid symptoms remain light

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News