Man sentenced to 10 years prison for Sioux City bank robbery
Man sentenced to 10 years prison for Sioux City bank robbery

SIOUX CITY – A Sioux City man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for robbing a Sioux City bank.

Ronald Edwards, 35, had pleaded guilty June 15 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of second-degree robbery. He must serve at least seven years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Ronald Edwards mugshot

Edwards

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson also ordered Edwards to pay $1,354 in restitution to Great Southern Bank.

Edwards entered the bank at 329 Pierce St. on March 31 with his face covered by a bandana and demanded money from the tellers. One of the tellers handed him the money in her register.

Police caught Edwards and Jon Boggs minutes later a short distance away. Edwards was in possession of cash, which included "bait money" bills with prerecorded serial numbers that matched those taken from the bank. Police said the men were unarmed.

WATCH NOW: SCPD Sgt. Jake Noltze talks about Wednesday robbery at Great Southern Bank

The two had had a dispute about whether Edwards would actually rob a bank, court documents said, and Edwards admitted to the robbery and a March 3 attempted robbery of the same bank during an interview with police.

Boggs has not been charged.

