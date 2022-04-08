Man sentenced to 15 years prison for Nebraska St. shooting incident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was stabbed with a sword after firing a gun during a robbery was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Kuyien Kang, 24, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He must serve at least five years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and going armed with intent were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Kang entered an apartment at 1716 Nebraska St. on Jan. 17 with Bumatet Duop, pulled out a gun and said "this is a robbery" before hitting a man inside the apartment in the head with the gun. Duop is charged with taking $80 in cash from the man's pockets.

A second man in the apartment grabbed his sword and pointed it at Kang, who then fired at least one shot. The man stabbed Kang in the abdomen, and Kang and Duop fled. Kang collapsed outside his own apartment building in the 500 block of 17th Street. Footage from a surveillance camera showed Kang give the gun and an ammunition magazine to Duop, who left around the side of the building, court documents said.

Kang was found bleeding by a Sioux City police officer and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Duop, 24, of Omaha, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to stand trial later this month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.