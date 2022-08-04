 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to 17 years prison for armed robbery of Denison convenience store

SIOUX CITY -- A Denison, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Nhial Biliew, 24, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison on June 23, 2020.

