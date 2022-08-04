Man sentenced to 17 years prison for armed robbery of Denison convenience store

Man sentenced to prison for armed robbery

SIOUX CITY — A Denison, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Nhial Biliew, 24, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Biliew used a gun to rob the Country Store in Denison on June 23, 2020.

Macy man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting officer

OMAHA — A Macy, Nebraska, man who assaulted a police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in federal prison.

Patrick Walker, 56, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Omaha to assault on an officer causing bodily injury. A charge of assault causing serious bodily injury was dismissed. Walker will serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the officer responded to a call about a man inside a home on Oct. 30. After entering the residence and encountering Walker, the officer ordered him to leave. Walker tackled the officer and slammed his head to the floor, causing head trauma and a laceration.

Ponca man charged with sexual assault

PONCA, Neb. — Dixon County authorities arrested a Ponca man Wednesday on a charge of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Timothy Reams, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, Reams touched the girl early Tuesday while she was sleeping and attempted to have sex with her. The girl was able to resist his efforts, and he stopped. When she began to cry, Reams told her that it was okay and nothing had happened.

Hours later, the girl and her sister notified authorities of the alleged assault.

Allen man accused of sexually assaulting child

PONCA, Neb. — An Allen, Nebraska, man has been arrested on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in his home and while riding a four-wheeler.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bruce Malcom, 58, on Tuesday on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child and procuring alcohol to a minor. His bond was set at $60,000.

According to an affidavit filed in Dixon County Court, Malcom touched the girl with a vibrator and his hands in his bedroom on July 24 after she had changed her shirt that had become wet and muddy from riding utility vehicles and all-terrain vehicles at a get-together. Malcom told her not to tell anyone about it and gave her $20.

When they resumed riding, the girl told investigators, Malcom gave her water mixed with vodka, and she refused to keep drinking more after she realized the water contained alcohol.

While riding the four-wheeler with Malcom later in the evening, the girl said he touched her inappropriately over her clothes during the whole ride.

After the ride, the girl told her father what had happened, the affidavit said.

Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker said his department’s investigation continues, and more charges are possible.

15-year-old dies in moped crash in O’Brien County

SHELDON, IOWA — A 15-year-old who was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the moped he was driving collided with a car at a highway intersection near Sheldon has died.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol: The teenager was westbound on 280th Street, about four miles north of Sheldon, at 12:32 p.m., when his 2018 Honda scooter entered the intersection with Highway 60 and hit a southbound 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old Spencer, Iowa resident Bonnie Allison.

“VEH2 (the Elantra) came to stop 300 FT south of intersection—VEH1 (the scooter) would come to rest in the intersection,” the report said.

The teen boy, whose name still has not been released, was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center and succumbed to his life-threatening injuries. Allison was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Iowa Transportation Commission to meet August 9 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Sioux City on Tuesday.

The meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, allows the commission to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups and individuals.

Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program, transportation policies, as well as highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

A detailed meeting agenda is available at news.iowadot.gov.

The commissioners will also tour transportation projects in northwestern Iowa. No action will be taken on transportation-related matters during the tour.

For more information, contact the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Management Bureau at 515-239-1288 or email shawn.majors@iowadot.us.