SIOUX CITY -- A Whiting, Iowa, man who stabbed another man outside a Morningside convenience store has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Michael Carson Jr., 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to first-degree burglary and willful injury. A charge of going armed with intent was dismissed.

Carson stabbed a 53-year-old man at Sam's Mini Mart, 4218 Morningside Ave., on Dec. 12. As the man was getting into his vehicle at the store, Carson pulled up behind him in another vehicle and blocked him. Carson then got out, walked up to the victim and began stabbing him in the right forearm.

Carson then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police located him a short time later and arrested him.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Carson was ordered to pay $894 in restitution to the victim.