Man sentenced to 5 years prison for setting fires in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who set a series of fires in July was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Howard Wanned, 46, had previously entered Alford pleas in Woodbury County District Court to felony second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree arson, which are aggravated misdemeanors. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

On July 12, Wanned took wood at the site of a house under construction in the 4600 block of Peters Avenue, put it into a trash can containing construction materials and set it on fire. The fire destroyed an overhead garage door and damaged siding on the garage and house and a 2017 Buick Lacrosse parked inside the garage.

On July 19, Wanned placed a wooden pallet against a storage shed door at Pulaski Park and tried to ignite paper under the pallet. Damage to the building was minor.