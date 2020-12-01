 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 5 years prison for setting fires in Sioux City
Man sentenced to 5 years prison for setting fires in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who set a series of fires in July was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Howard Wanned, 46, had previously entered Alford pleas in Woodbury County District Court to felony second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree arson, which are aggravated misdemeanors. Under an Alford plea, a defendant admits no guilt, though a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

On July 12, Wanned took wood at the site of a house under construction in the 4600 block of Peters Avenue, put it into a trash can containing construction materials and set it on fire. The fire destroyed an overhead garage door and damaged siding on the garage and house and a 2017 Buick Lacrosse parked inside the garage.

On July 19, Wanned placed a wooden pallet against a storage shed door at Pulaski Park and tried to ignite paper under the pallet. Damage to the building was minor.

Wanned also was charged with setting fire to the contents of a garbage can at the park and setting a series of grass fires along Interstate 29. Five counts of arson related to those fires were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Before being sentenced, Wanned told District Judge Steven Andreasen that he did not recall the July 12 incident and has since begun mental health and substance abuse treatment.

"I certainly did not mean to harm anyone or anything," Wanned said.

Wanned was ordered to pay $1,250 in restitution to the owners of the house and car that were damaged.

