SIOUX CITY -- A man who delivered 7 pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux City was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.
Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, 38, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
Contreras-Sebastian and two others were busted by local drug task force agents in April after a confidential source seeking a deal on a federal drug charge tipped agents off to a local distribution network.
Through the source, agents arranged a purchase of meth and arrested Contreras-Sebastian, who had received the drugs from a Mexican contact in Arkansas and driven them to Sioux City.
Also arrested were Jose Duenas-Topete, who is suspected of receiving four shipments of meth totaling 21 pounds for resale in Sioux City and Plymouth County, and Jose Montes-Topete.
People are also reading…
Duenas-Topete has pleaded guilty of selling meth in the Sioux City area and awaits sentencing.
A jury has acquitted Montes-Topete.