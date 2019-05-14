SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for robbing a Moville, Iowa, bank.
Brendon Reed, 44, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of bank robbery. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Reed to 105 months in prison.
Strand ordered the sentence to be served at the same time as an Iowa prison sentence for stealing a car used in the robbery. Reed will receive credit for more than a year spent in prison since his April 2018 conviction in Woodbury County for first-degree theft. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the theft case.
Reed robbed United Bank of Iowa of $13,821 on March 30, 2018. No weapons were used in the robbery and no bank employees were hurt.
Reed was arrested later in the day after he flipped a stolen BMW during a police pursuit near Salix, Iowa. The money stolen from the bank was recovered.