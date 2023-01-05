Man sentenced to life in prison for Milford murder

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Minnesota man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace.

District Judge Carl Petersen handed down the sentence, which is mandatory under Iowa law, to Christian Goyne-Yarns, who was found guilty in December of first-degree murder.

Goyne-Yarns, 26, of Jackson, Minnesota, shot Shelby Woizeschke on Feb. 3 in the parking lot at GrapeTree Medical Staffing as she arrived for work. According to court documents, she was shot at least twice and was able to call 911 and identify Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. He was arrested about an hour and a half later.

Woizeschke, 24, of Spencer, Iowa, died in a Sioux Falls hospital Feb. 6. She had two young sons from a previous relationship with Goyne-Yarns.

Petersen ordered Goyne-Yarns to pay $150,000 in restitution to Woizeschke's estate. The judge also denied Goyne-Yarns' motion for a new trial.

The case was delayed for several weeks after a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation of Goyne-Yarns, who, his lawyers said, was unable to assist in his own defense. After he was evaluated by a psychiatrist, who submitted a report to the court, Goyne-Yarns' attorneys did not seek a second evaluation and withdrew their motion to suspend court proceedings.

Petersen had moved the trial to Buena Vista County, granting the defense's change of venue motion, which said media coverage and publicity surrounding the shooting and subsequent hearings would have made it hard to find an impartial jury in Dickinson County.