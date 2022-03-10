 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for causing brother-in-law's death

SIOUX CITY -- An Oklahoma man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for causing the death of his brother-in-law in an altercation outside a Sioux City motel.

Jordan Kaesemeyer, 36, of Marlow, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in September in Woodbury County District Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Justin Morrison, also of Oklahoma. Charges of assault causing serious injury and willful injury were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Morrison was found dead in his room on June 25, 2020, at the Palmer House Motel, 3440 Gordon Drive, where he and Kaesemeyer were staying while their construction crew was in the area installing a cell tower.

Investigators determined that Kaesemeyer and Morrison had gotten into an altercation, and surveillance video showed Kaesemeyer push Morrison, grab him around the neck and punch him in the face. When Morrison bent over to pick up his hat, Kasesemeyer kicked him in the face while wearing steel-toed work boots.

Morrison refused to seek medical attention and was helped to his room, where he was later found dead on the bed.

An autopsy determined that Morrison died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Kaesemeyer, who was married to Morrison's wife' sister, was arrested in November 2020.

