Man sentenced to prison for enticement of minor in Le Mars
SIOUX CITY -- A man who traveled from Wisconsin to Le Mars, Iowa, to have sex with a 15-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison.

Sean Williams, 25, of Edgerton, Wisconsin, had pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court to one count of coercion and enticement.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Williams was in contact with the girl, who he knew was 15, from March 1 through May 8 and persuaded her to have sex with him or attempted to do so.

Williams traveled to Le Mars in May and picked up the girl. He was arrested in Le Mars after an officer stopped him for an equipment violation and then questioned him about the presence of the girl in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a box of condoms, zip ties and a roll of Gorilla brand tape.

           

