Man sentenced to prison for harboring Guatemalan girl in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who schemed with his wife to illegally harbor a 17-year-old Guatemalan girl so he could impregnate her was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison.
Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, 38, had sex with the girl before she escaped from the couple's home. Investigators said the girl was brought to the United States to serve as a surrogate to be impregnated and give birth to a child for the couple.
Francisco-Nicolas pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States and unlawful possession of identification documents. A second count of encouraging an alien to enter the U.S. was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
A lawful permanent resident of the United States, Francisco-Nicolas had no previous criminal record. The federal sentencing guideline formula called for a prison sentence ranging from 15-21 months.
Though many sensational details came to light at the time of Francisco-Nicolas' arrest, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand said, the case lost some of its aggravating circumstances as witnesses changed their statements during the investigation. The girl did not submit a victim impact statement to the court, and Strand chose a sentence in the middle of the suggested range.
"I have to sentence based on the evidence before me rather than where the case started," Strand said.
Francisco-Nicolas declined to make a statement prior to being sentenced.
His wife, Amy Francisco, 40, was sentenced in March to one year in prison on one count of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States.
The couple were known to have helped at least six migrants illegally enter the country from Guatemala, Francisco-Nicolas' home country. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Fletcher said Francisco-Nicolas was the main contact with the person in Guatemala who helped facilitate the migrants' journey to the United States.
Francisco-Nicolas and his wife made arrangements for the girl, who was 17 at the time, and her father to get to the U.S.-Mexico border. Francisco paid for airline tickets for the two to fly to Omaha, where she picked them up and drove them to Sioux City.
The girl was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5, and she told police she had been locked in a room and raped by Francisco-Nicolas five times in five days before she escaped from their house.
The girl and her father, described as a friend of Francisco-Nicolas, were apprehended May 29 at the border near El Paso, Texas, and released on an order of recognizance and supervision the following day before flying to Omaha.
Francisco, who is a U.S. citizen, and her husband reportedly left Sioux City on June 21 -- two days after authorities executed a search warrant at their home in the 3600 block of Hamilton Boulevard -- and traveled to Guatemala. They were arrested July 10 while re-entering the country at a port of entry near San Diego.
Fletcher said Friday he did not know the status of the girl or where she is currently living. Her father has been returned to Guatemala, he said.
