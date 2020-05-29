Man sentenced to prison for harboring Guatemalan girl in Sioux City

"I have to sentence based on the evidence before me rather than where the case started," Strand said.

Francisco-Nicolas declined to make a statement prior to being sentenced.

His wife, Amy Francisco, 40, was sentenced in March to one year in prison on one count of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States.

The couple were known to have helped at least six migrants illegally enter the country from Guatemala, Francisco-Nicolas' home country. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Fletcher said Francisco-Nicolas was the main contact with the person in Guatemala who helped facilitate the migrants' journey to the United States.

Francisco-Nicolas and his wife made arrangements for the girl, who was 17 at the time, and her father to get to the U.S.-Mexico border. Francisco paid for airline tickets for the two to fly to Omaha, where she picked them up and drove them to Sioux City.

The girl was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5, and she told police she had been locked in a room and raped by Francisco-Nicolas five times in five days before she escaped from their house.