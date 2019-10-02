SIOUX CITY -- A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in Northwest Iowa.
A jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City found Raul Marin, 47, of Bigelow, Minnesota guilty in April of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Marin was arrested July 19, 2017, when the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious pickup truck trespassing on property in a rural area. Deputies saw the pickup driving away from the property and stopped it after the driver swerved across the gravel road and almost ran in the ditch. During a search of the vehicle, authorities found a 9 mm handgun and more than 15 grams of meth.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Marin was involved in the sale of more than 50 grams of meth in the Osceola County area.