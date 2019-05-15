OMAHA -- A man who had been living on the Omaha Indian Reservation was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Easton Harlan, 36, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Harlan was indicted in October after authorities executing a search warrant at his home on Oct. 4 found 14 small baggies containing meth and a golf ball-sized chunk of meth in his home. Authorities also found two digital scales and $1,010 in cash.