OMAHA -- A member of the Omaha Nation was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison for sexually assaulting a woman on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.
Michael Aldrich, 36, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Omaha to sexual assault by force or threat.
According to court documents, Aldrich picked up an intoxicated woman who was walking along a road on June 29, 2018, took her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.
After his release from prison, Aldrich must serve a 25-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.