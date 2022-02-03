Man sentenced to prison for South Sioux City drive-by shootings

DAKOTA CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to up to five years in prison for three drive-by shootings in South Sioux City.

Jose Hamman, 21, pleaded no contest in Dakota County District Court to charges of conspiracy and attempted first-degree assault for two March 14 shootings in which the same family was targeted. Hamman was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled alongside a couple and their 6-year-old child at 219 Seventh Ave. and fired one shot before his gun jammed. The couple drove home and were entering their house when Hamman pulled up and fired three to five shots at them before driving away.

Hamman also pleaded no contest to possession of a weapon by a prohibited person in connection with a March 9 shooting in which he fired shots from the passenger side of a Jeep while following another vehicle in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue.

No one was hurt in any of the shootings, which police said resulted from an ongoing feud.

District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced Hamman to four to five years in prison, and he must serve a mandatory minimum of three years. He was credited with 322 days he's spent in custody since his arrest.

Two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats and conspiracy and single counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree attempted assault and child abuse were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Hamman's probation from a previous conviction also was revoked and he was sentenced to 180 days in jail, to be served at the same time as his prison sentence.

The driver during the March 9 shooting, Miguel Ceron, 25, of South Sioux City, was sentenced in October to 24-36 months in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting.

