SIOUX CITY -- A man arrested for transporting methamphetamine through Woodbury County was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.

Jose Angulo, 43, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Angulo was a passenger in a vehicle stopped in Woodbury County on Dec. 8, 2016, and was found in possession of 7,983 grams of meth he had obtained in California and was planning to sell in Minnesota.

Angulo was released after his arrest and absconded from his pretrial supervision. After fleeing to Mexico, he was arrested in 2022 when crossing the border back into the United States.