SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for asking a 15-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself through the internet.
Charles Jackson, 34, had pleaded guilty in September in Woodbury County District Court to attempt to entice a minor.
As part of a plea agreement, a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor was dismissed.
Jackson sent messages to the girl from July 12, 2017, through Oct. 7, 2017, asking her to send nude photos to him over the internet via Facebook messaging.
Jackson also will serve a five-year prison sentence at the same time as the enticing charge for possession of a controlled substance in an unrelated case.