SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for his role in a 2016 beating that left the victim in a coma.
Jacob Gallaugher, 18, had pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in September to aggravated assault and willful injury.
Gallaugher is the fifth person sentenced in connection with the June 22, 2016, beating of Bradley Coan, then 22, of Waterbury, Nebraska, in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. Court documents show that a group of people punched and kicked Coan and beat him with metal pipes. Gallaugher was charged with stomping on Coan's chest and stealing his cell phone and later throwing it away because it was believed there was incriminating evidence on it. Coan had to be induced into a coma because of serious brain injuries.
Police said the group beat Coan because he had jumped Gallaugher's brother Brody Dula earlier.
At Thursday's sentencing hearing, Gallaugher denied assaulting Coan.
"I did not throw any punches. I was just there," Gallaugher told District Judge Patrick Tott, who denied Gallaugher's request to delay the sentencing so he could file a motion challenging his guilty plea.
Dula was sentenced in April 2017 to five years in prison for willful injury.
Jeremiah Becker, Keegan Kinnaman and Haley Collins all were placed on probation after pleading guilty to willful injury.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Gallaugher's brother Benjamin Gallaugher, who is in custody in Florida and awaits extradition to face charges related to the beating.