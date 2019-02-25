SIOUX CITY -- A New Mexico man was sentenced Friday to more than 21 years in federal prison for delivering large quantities of methamphetamine for sale in Sioux City.
William Hill, 41, of Bloomfield, New Mexico, was found guilty in September by a jury in U.S. District Court in Sioux City of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 262 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, trial evidence showed that Hill recruited others to bring meth from California to Sioux City and that he and others arranged deliveries of large quantities of the drug to Sioux City at least three times in the fall of 2017.
Hill and another man were arrested on Nov. 8, 2017, in possession of 2 pounds of meth while arranging to transfer the drug to a Sioux City man.