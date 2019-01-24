Try 1 month for 99¢

OMAHA -- A Winnebago, Nebraska, man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Oliver Whitewing-Saul, 23, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He previously pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Whitewing-Saul was 22 years old when he had sex with the girl on Jan. 29. Investigators found DNA from Whitewing-Saul and the girl on clothes that Whitewing-Saul was wearing at the time of the sexual encounter.

