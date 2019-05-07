SIOUX CITY -- A Danbury, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl more than four years ago.
Dudley Ladd, 47, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Between June 21, 2014, and Sept. 23, 2014, Ladd gave alcohol to the girl, who was staying with his daughter at their Danbury home. After Ladd's daughter went to bed, Ladd had sexual contact with his daughter's friend. The next night, Ladd made the girl touch him.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ladd must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life, and District Judge Julie Schumacher ordered him to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.