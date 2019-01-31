SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who sexually abused a young girl was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison.
Eric Woods, 32, had pleaded guilty in December in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury.
District Judge Patrick Tott sentenced Woods according to terms of a plea agreement between Woods and prosecutors.
According to court documents, Woods had sexual contact with the girl, who was under age 12, on May 19 at a Sioux City home and injured her. During a forensic interview, the girl discussed numerous other incidents with Woods that dated back three years.
In addition to the prison sentence, Woods must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life, and Tott ordered him to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.