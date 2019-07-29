{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison because he wouldn't pay for a $3 bus ride.

Danny Longwell mugshot

Longwell

Danny Longwell, 65, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in June to second-degree robbery, which was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. He must serve at least five years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Longwell, listed in court documents as a transient living in Sioux City, boarded a Sioux City transit bus Nov. 28 in the 3400 block of Gordon Drive and pretended to put money in the payment bucket. After riding the bus to the Martin Luther King bus terminal downtown, he asked the driver for a transfer slip as he exited.

After the driver told him he hadn't paid, Longwell became upset and held a steak knife to the driver's face and demanded a transfer slip. The driver complied and gave him the slip. The unpaid bus fare totaled $3.60.

