Danny Longwell, 65, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in June to second-degree robbery, which was reduced from first-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. He must serve at least five years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Longwell, listed in court documents as a transient living in Sioux City, boarded a Sioux City transit bus Nov. 28 in the 3400 block of Gordon Drive and pretended to put money in the payment bucket. After riding the bus to the Martin Luther King bus terminal downtown, he asked the driver for a transfer slip as he exited.
After the driver told him he hadn't paid, Longwell became upset and held a steak knife to the driver's face and demanded a transfer slip. The driver complied and gave him the slip. The unpaid bus fare totaled $3.60.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $6,000.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy