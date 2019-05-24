DAKOTA CITY -- A South Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison for threatening to shoot his wife and children.
Jose Ibarra Cisneros, 41, had pleaded guilty in February in Dakota County District Court to single counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree false imprisonment, third-offense domestic assault, child abuse and terroristic threats.
Ibarra Cisneros forced his wife and children out of their South Sioux City home and into a vehicle at gunpoint on Aug. 26 and threatened to shoot them and himself. The vehicle later became stuck, and Ibarra Cisneros fled. His family got the vehicle unstuck and returned home.
Ibarra Cisneros was arrested later in the day after flipping a stolen all-terrain vehicle on Nebraska Highway 35 near Emerson while trying to flee from authorities. He was armed with a loaded handgun and a knife when arrested. A .22-caliber rifle was found on the ATV.
As part of a plea agreement, District Judge Paul Vaughan dismissed 12 other charges. The 271 days Ibarra Cisneros had served in jail prior to sentencing will be credited toward his prison term.