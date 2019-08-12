SIOUX CITY -- Family members described Peter Johnson as a bright light in their lives, someone who can not be replaced.
Those he left behind must continue on with their lives forever changed, they said, while Ray Avila, the man responsible for Johnson's death, must live with the knowledge that he caused immeasurable damage.
"The pain and sorrow you have caused will outlast the measly sentence you will receive today. You will get a second chance at living your life. Peter will not," Johnson's brother, Noah, said in a statement before Avila was sentenced Monday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and flight to avoid prosecution for the July 29, 2018, assault and subsequent death of Peter Johnson.
Both charges carried five-year prison sentences, and a plea agreement reached between the prosecution and defense called for the sentences to be served concurrently, or at the same time.
Avila admitted in court that he punched Johnson, who suffered a ring fracture in the base of his skull from the impact with the sidewalk when he was knocked down.
"I punched him. Well, I didn't mean to do it, just, things happen," Avila said after District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer asked him to tell him what happened that night.
Given the chance to speak before he was sentenced, Avila declined.
A charge of assault causing serious injury was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, which Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Drew Bockenstedt said had been reached with the Johnson family's approval.
Johnson was placed in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on his brain, but did not recover.
Ray Avila, 25, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to involuntary manslaughter and flight to avoid prosecution Avila had been scheduled to stand trial on Aug. 20.
Avila punched Johnson after a misunderstanding over a car break-in. According to court documents, the car's owner, Juan Espinoza, was trying to break the window of his locked car parked in the 1100 block of Fourth Street when Johnson kicked him, thinking he was trying to steal the car.
After a scuffle between Johnson and Espinoza, Avila punched Johnson, knocking him to the pavement. Johnson died three days later.
An autopsy showed Johnson had
Avila, who is a U.S. citizen, fled Sioux City two days after the incident and was arrested in May in Mexico, where he had family connections. He was returned to Woodbury County in June to face charges.